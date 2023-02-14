Tee-rific wages: Vancouver is hiring staff for its pitch and putt golf parks

If you have even a fraction of interest in golf, the Vancouver Park Board is hiring for some gigs at its pitch and putt facilities that you might be interested in.

Spring is just around the corner, and greens around Vancouver will soon be filled with golfers channelling their inner Phil Mickelson.

If you like working around the great outdoors, one of these gigs might be for you.

We’re hiring! Are these jobs FORE you?

Our golf and pitch & putt facilities are looking for dedicated seasonal staff. Visit https://t.co/gVb337fEU4 and search “golf” for available postings including servers, cashiers & line cooks. Pack your wedge and pitch us your resumes ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/d3GwzKgAvC — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) February 14, 2023

Finding one of the gigs is easy; go to the City of Vancouver careers page and type in golf.

So far, three gigs are available, one for a cashier, another for a head cashier, and a third for a cook grill worker. Successful applicants may find themselves at different locations, with no specifics mentioned in the job listings.

The head cashier role involves many responsibilities, including working with the course marshalls and greenskeepers. The cashier roles are auxiliary positions with the potential for extension into the next season.

All of the roles pay well above minimum wage, starting at around $23 per hour, so if you’re looking for some quick and temporary work and are qualified, you could do much worse regarding the money you’d be making.

Even if you don’t like golf, no golfing experience is required.