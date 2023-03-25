Early morning fire in Mount Pleasant shuts down part of Broadway (VIDEOS)

Vancouver firefighters were called to a fire in Mount Pleasant early Saturday morning.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) are currently at East Broadway and Fraser Street after receiving a report at 5:30 am on March 25.

Daily Hive spoke with a VFRS acting duty chief who said that it was a second alarm fire with 45 firefighters on site. As of now, there are no reports of injuries among residents but he did confirm that one firefighter was injured in the blaze.

Daily Hive was at the scene and can confirm that Al Fares Halal Meats and Grocery was completely gutted by the fire. The recently opened Generation Cannabis store next door was also affected.

There are at least nine fire vehicles in the area.

East Broadway is completely shut down to traffic in both directions for several blocks and Fraser Street is closed from 8th Avenue to 10th Avenue. Closures are expected to last for two to three hours.

The acting duty chief is urging people to “avoid the area for now” due to the smoke.

Witnesses shared videos and photos online.

#fire down the block, north side of #Broadway at #Fraser. looks like no westbound buses for now… pic.twitter.com/4SoiSyE4kY — 𝔥𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔶 𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 (@essentiallygrey) March 25, 2023

No word yet on what caused the fire.

More to come…