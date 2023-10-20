ShoppingCurated

Smash + Tess Richmond sample sale won't have anything over $40

Oct 20 2023, 11:21 pm
Vancouver brand Smash + Tess is hosting a one-day sample sale on Saturday, with markdowns so steep no item will be priced above $40.

The clothing retailer bills itself as Vancouver’s “favourite everywear brand” and is hosting the sale at its Richmond headquarters.

Some items will be priced as low as $5, and things on offer include tops, bottoms, rompers, dresses, outerwear, accessories, and kids’ stuff.

The sample sale is one day only, so you’ll need to hop on the Canada Line before the sale closes at 4 pm to get your haul.

Smash + Tess One-Day Sample Sale

Where: 12660 Bridgeport Road, Richmond
When: Saturday, October 21
Time: 10 am to 4 pm

