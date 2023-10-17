Lululemon is having a huge "we made too much" sale on hundreds of items

If you’re looking to update your workout wardrobe, Lululemon has restocked its sale section with savings you won’t want to miss.

The section on the Vancouver-based athletic wear brand‘s site is fittingly called “We Made Too Much,” where you can find amazing deals on hundreds of items.

From the tried and true Lululemon leggings to the brand’s popular crossbody bags, there are plenty of savings so you don’t have to break the bank on your fall fits.

Here are some of the great deals you can expect from the sale:

Lululemon leggings

These Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25″ are on sale for $69, down from an original price of $138.

Winter jackets

Need a new winter jacket? Save $69 to $129 on this Wunder Puff jacket.

Trousers

These ABC Classic-Fit Pant Warpstremes are on sale for $89 down from $138.

Workout shoes

Looking for some cute new workout shoes? You can save between $80 and $100 on these Chargefeel Mid Women’s Workout shoes.

Lululemon crossbody bags

Been wanting a crossbody bag, but waiting for them to go on sale? Here’s your chance to get this All Day Essentials Belt Bag for just $29.

Looking for more deals?

The Bay’s legendary Bay Days sale has begun and you can get up to 60% off on home goods, clothing, decor, and more.