Lululemon opens pop-up store at Vancouver's YVR Airport (PHOTOS)

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Oct 27 2021, 6:30 pm
(Vancouver Airport Authority)

Lululemon has officially opened a pop-up store at the YVR Vancouver International Airport.

The retail space opened on Tuesday and according to the Vancouver Airport Authority, it marks Lululemon’s first airport partnership in North America.

The pop-up is 516-sq-ft and located in Pier C, past security and near domestic departures.

lululemon yvr

(Vancouver Airport Authority)

It will operate daily from 7 am to 10 pm and will remain open for at least a year.

lululemon yvr

(Vancouver Airport Authority)

It will also be the only brick-and-mortar location in British Columbia that will carry Lululemon’s recent Olympic athlete apparel collection.

lululemon yvr

(Vancouver Airport Authority)

lululemon yvr

(Vancouver Airport Authority)

lululemon yvr

(Vancouver Airport Authority)

