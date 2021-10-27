Lululemon opens pop-up store at Vancouver's YVR Airport (PHOTOS)

Lululemon has officially opened a pop-up store at the YVR Vancouver International Airport.
The retail space opened on Tuesday and according to the Vancouver Airport Authority, it marks Lululemon’s first airport partnership in North America.
The pop-up is 516-sq-ft and located in Pier C, past security and near domestic departures.
It will operate daily from 7 am to 10 pm and will remain open for at least a year.
It will also be the only brick-and-mortar location in British Columbia that will carry Lululemon’s recent Olympic athlete apparel collection.