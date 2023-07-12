Flight deal alert: Roundtrip from Vancouver to Orlando for just $228

We’re always looking for a cheap ticket out of the city, but we found one that brings you roundtrip from Vancouver to Orlando for way cheaper than we thought possible. It’s almost like magic.

Right now, there’s a flight deal that will get you out of Vancouver (some people call it a no-fun city) to the most magical place on earth – Orlando, Florida.

While there’s lots to do in Orlando, most fun-seekers know that it’s where you’ll find Disney World and other bucket-list theme parks.

If it’s been your dream to watch fireworks over the Magic Kingdom and meet Mickey and Minnie in real life, then you have to check out this flight deal.

Here’s how to get the flight deal

Step one: Go to Google Flights

Step two: Put Vancouver as your departure city and Orlando as your arrival city

Step three: Click on the departure date to open the calendar view, use this to find the cheapest dates

The cheapest ticket we found was via Lynx Air in late November/early December for $228, an enticing price that does not include any baggage.

Will you be making magic in Orlando with this flight deal?