BC coming down hard on unlawful campfires with heavy fines

Campfires are banned in almost all of BC because of extreme heat and dry conditions, and those who do start a fire could face heavy fines.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, members have been supporting the BC Wildfire Service with enforcement patrols in the province.

Over the last weekend, officers reported issuing $9,200 in fines related to eight unlawful campfires. They also issued 12 warnings.

Conservation officers say they are continuing their patrols this week.

“Campfires can lead to wildfires that threaten natural resources and communities, putting public safety at risk,” said the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Indeed, human-caused fires have been the leading cause of wildfires in the province, which is poised to have one of the worst fire seasons in history.

According to BC Wildfire Service, there are more than 300 active wildfires in the province, and nearly two-thirds were ignited over the last weekend.

Since April, there have been 904 wildfires that burned more than 1.15 million hectares of land. In 2022, 8,894 hectares were burned during the entire forest fire season.

Currently, all open burning (including campfires) is prohibited provincewide, with one exception of Category 1 campfires in Haida Gwaii.

Follow all fire bans and restrictions to help do your part to reduce the risk of additional forest fires.