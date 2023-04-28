Small earthquake detected in BC east of Chilliwack

The USGS is reporting that a small earthquake has been detected in BC, just east of Chilliwack.

A preliminary report suggests that the quake wasn’t a sizeable one, recorded at a magnitude of 3.4 at a depth of 5.4 km.

This quake comes just a couple of weeks after a more significant earthquake was reported just off of Vancouver Island. That quake was reported at a magnitude of 5.8.

Earthquakes Canada has not yet reported the small quake.

