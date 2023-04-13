Magnitude 5.8 earthquake detected off Vancouver Island

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook the ocean floor off the coast of Vancouver Island Thursday morning.

The US Geological Survey reported the quake was detected just before 9 am about 8 kilometres below the surface. It was about 230 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy.

The USGS rated the quake as 6.0, but Natural Resources Canada pegged it as slightly weaker at 5.8.

Natural Resources Canada’s website says a 5.8 to 6.0 magnitude quake can cause major damage to poorly constructed buildings over small regions, but at most will only slightly damage well-designed buildings.

