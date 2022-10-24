A lottery player who was chilling with her pup won it big playing slots, changing her life forever.

Irene Sommerfeldt from Richmond, BC, was playing the MegaJackpots® Wolf Run slots game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com when they won the jackpot on October 7. Their take home? A massive $728,890.49!

When she won, she had her dachshund, Wolfgang, right by her side as her good luck charm. Her dog was also the reason why she picked the Wolf Run slot game in the first place.

She was playing to try and relax and unwind, but instead, she got a huge shock.

“I wasn’t sure if it was real at first,” said Sommerfeldt in a release. “Then I got a phone call and realized it was!”

Then, she told her partner and her sister who were equally in disbelief and shed some happy tears at the news.

“It’s exciting,” Sommerfeldt said about the win. “It provides ease of mind.”

Now, she’s looking forward to potentially retiring early and moving closer to family. But in the meantime, she’s also thinking about taking a trip to California “to enjoy the west coast and soothing ocean air because she just wants to relax.