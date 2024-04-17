News

SkyTrain service suspended in Burnaby due to medical emergency

Apr 17 2024, 6:31 pm
SkyTrain Expo Line tracks near Gateway Station in Surrey. (TransLink)

Around 10:20 am Wednesday, TransLink said Expo Line service between Joyce and Edmonds stations had been suspended due to a medical emergency. 

According to a social media post, TransLink said trains will run from Waterfront to Joyce and back, and from King George/Production Way to Edmonds and back. 

A bus bridge is replacing service between Joyce and Edmonds station. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

