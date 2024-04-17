SkyTrain service suspended in Burnaby due to medical emergency

Around 10:20 am Wednesday, TransLink said Expo Line service between Joyce and Edmonds stations had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

According to a social media post, TransLink said trains will run from Waterfront to Joyce and back, and from King George/Production Way to Edmonds and back.

#SkyTrain Update: Expo Line service between Joyce & Edmonds Station suspended beginning at 10:21 AM due to medical emergency. Trains will be running from Waterfront to Joyce and back, and from King George/Production Way to Edmonds and back. A bus bridge has been assembled. ^ns — TransLink BC (@TransLink) April 17, 2024

A bus bridge is replacing service between Joyce and Edmonds station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.