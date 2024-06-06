King George SkyTrain Station reopens this weekend after upgrades

Spring 2024 upgrades on the tracks at SkyTrain King George Station. (TransLink)

The easternmost terminus station of SkyTrain Expo Line will return to King George Station.

In a bulletin today, TransLink announced King George Station will reopen this Sunday, June 9, 2024, following a six-week-long closure to completely overhaul the station’s tracks, which were first built 30 years ago when the station opened.

The closure enabled work on power rails and cables, as well as repairs and upgrades on elevators, escalators, electrical, and lighting. The station also received a cleaning.

Since late April, there has been no service at King George Station. Expo Line trains in Surrey City Centre temporarily started and terminated at Surrey Central Station during this upgrade period.

Later this year, escalator replacement projects at Burrard Station on the Expo Line and Commercial-Broadway Station’s Millennium Line platforms are expected to reach completion.

Also, the Millennium Line’s Brentwood Town Centre Station upgrade — including new additional escalators reaching the platform level — and the brand new Capstan Station on the Canada Line are expected to be completed and open.