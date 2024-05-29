An issue with the Millenium Line SkyTrain at a Vancouver TransLink station led to lengthy delays on Wednesday during the morning commute.

Video of flames and smoke coming from the underbelly of a SkyTrain car at Rupert Station is being shared online, showing the extent of the issue that forced the delays around 8 am.

One person shared on X that they heard a bang and were quickly told to leave.

While many have taken the situation in stride and made jokes online, it had considerable impacts on those who aren’t likely to find it a laughing matter.

“Lovin’ that new SkyTrain LED underglow lighting,” one person said. Another added, “Plus a fog machine. They went all out!”

Another person also said it was quite a party.

“The next station is …. The Raveyard,” they wrote on Reddit.

“Is it going back to the future?” another joker suggested.

#SkyTrain Millennium Line is experiencing delays due to track issue. Trains will be single tracking through Rupert and Gilmore Stations so please expect delays. Expo and Canada Line are unaffected. ^tm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 29, 2024

The Millennium Line passengers were forced to wait for single-tracking trains between Rupert and Gilmore Stations.

“Please expect delays,” TransLink shared online in part.

One passenger shared that they were made very aware of the issue, almost too aware of it, by the constant announcements.

“The repeated announcements are maybe a bit too much. It’s the same recording every minute. Any chance they be done with a bit less frequency?” one person asked.

TransLink says the issue has since been resolved.

“This morning, there was a mechanical issue on a train at Rupert Station that caused electrical sparks and smoke – which stopped when power was shut off. There were no injuries, and SkyTrain is operating with regular service,” spokesperson Dan Mountain explained.

#RiderAlert UPDATE: Detours in the UBC area due to the demonstration have cleared. Routes 25, 33, 49, R4, 9 and 99 have returned to regular route. 4’s and 14’s remain on detour due to a blockage at the trolley loop ^LA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 29, 2024

It comes as hundreds of other commuters were impacted by a protest near UBC, which led to traffic closures and bus delays throughout the morning. As of 2 pm, that situation has cleared.