News

"The next station is .... The Raveyard": SkyTrain fire in Vancouver sparks delays and jokes

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
May 29 2024, 9:50 pm
"The next station is .... The Raveyard": SkyTrain fire in Vancouver sparks delays and jokes
Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock | ApinBen4289/Shutterstock

An issue with the Millenium Line SkyTrain at a Vancouver TransLink station led to lengthy delays on Wednesday during the morning commute.

Video of flames and smoke coming from the underbelly of a SkyTrain car at Rupert Station is being shared online, showing the extent of the issue that forced the delays around 8 am.

Rupert Skytrain Station having slight problems
byu/PhoenixAmethyst invancouver

One person shared on X that they heard a bang and were quickly told to leave.

While many have taken the situation in stride and made jokes online, it had considerable impacts on those who aren’t likely to find it a laughing matter.

“Lovin’ that new SkyTrain LED underglow lighting,” one person said. Another added, “Plus a fog machine. They went all out!”

Comment
byu/PhoenixAmethyst from discussion
invancouver

Another person also said it was quite a party.

“The next station is …. The Raveyard,” they wrote on Reddit.

skytrain mark i car

SkyTrain Mark II cars. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

“Is it going back to the future?” another joker suggested.

The Millennium Line passengers were forced to wait for single-tracking trains between Rupert and Gilmore Stations.

“Please expect delays,” TransLink shared online in part.

skytrain rupert station mark ii train f

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

One passenger shared that they were made very aware of the issue, almost too aware of it, by the constant announcements.

“The repeated announcements are maybe a bit too much. It’s the same recording every minute. Any chance they be done with a bit less frequency?” one person asked.

TransLink says the issue has since been resolved.

“This morning, there was a mechanical issue on a train at Rupert Station that caused electrical sparks and smoke – which stopped when power was shut off. There were no injuries, and SkyTrain is operating with regular service,” spokesperson Dan Mountain explained.

It comes as hundreds of other commuters were impacted by a protest near UBC, which led to traffic closures and bus delays throughout the morning. As of 2 pm, that situation has cleared.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop