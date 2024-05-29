"Give yourself more time": Protest impacts traffic around UBC

Editor’s note: As of 10 am, several bus routes have resumed regular service.

Several buses were delayed or rerouted through the University Endowment Lands area between Vancouver and the University of British Columbia (UBC) on Wednesday morning, as demonstrators gathered at a major intersection.

TransLink says the group is set up near 16th Avenue and Wesbrook Mall and advises passengers to plan for extra time as a result.

The 33, the R4, the 49, the 99 B-line, and the 4 are all impacted by the delays as of 9 am.

#RiderAlert 49 UBC/R4 to UBC detour. Regular route to Marine Dr and Wesbrook, then Marine Dr, Chancellor Blvd, Wesbrook to UBC Loop due to demonstration. ^LA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 29, 2024

It comes as ongoing protests at university campuses continue to make headlines across the country, and weeks after the UBC president released a statement on the encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters at UBC’s MacInnes Field.

However, some have questioned the impact this protest is having on the students.

“Because blocking off commuter students, who are just so well known for their considerable political influence and high voting rates, is so helpful to a conflict thousands of miles away,” one person said online.

“Hoping all grads get to their ceremonies on time! Give yourself more time than usual!” one person wrote on Reddit.

The UBC Physical Therapy and Research Clinic also posted on X cautioning those heading to the clinic on Wednesday.