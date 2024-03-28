SkyTrain Expo Line delays due to medical emergency

SkyTrain Expo Line is experiencing major service disruptions in Surrey City Centre this evening due to medical emergency.

The service disruptions began at about 7 pm, with the incident located at Surrey Central Station.

Due to the incident, there is currently no train service between Gateway Station and King George Station. Trains are short turning from Gateway Station instead, according to a TransLink bulletin.

A bus bridge shuttle service is being implemented to serve the impacted stations of Gateway, Surrey Central, and King George.

There is no estimated time for when normal service will be restored.

As can be expected, these disruptions do not impact the Millennium Line and Canada Line.

More to come…