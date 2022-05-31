NewsTransportationUrbanized

No SkyTrain service between New Westminster and Surrey due to track issue

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
May 31 2022, 1:57 pm
No SkyTrain service between New Westminster and Surrey due to track issue
Skybridge across the Fraser River on the SkyTrain Expo Line between New Westminster and Surrey. (Shutterstock)

Passengers travelling between Surrey and New Westminster on SkyTrain Expo Line can expect major service disruptions today due to an ongoing issue.

Trains are currently not operating between Scott Road Staton and Columbia Station, with the gap in service currently being replaced by extra bus service between both stations. Passengers will need to transfer to a bus from SkyTrain to continue their journey.

The disruptions first began just before 8 pm Monday, and TransLink previously called it a “track issue” involving a “stalled train.” Maintenance crews worked overnight to address the issues, but the disruptions are now extending well into the start of service the next day.

TransLink states it is currently unable to comment on the cause of the incident, but photos posted onto social media suggest some damage occurred.

Currently, there is no estimate for when regular service will resume.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.