No SkyTrain service between New Westminster and Surrey due to track issue

Skybridge across the Fraser River on the SkyTrain Expo Line between New Westminster and Surrey. (Shutterstock)

Passengers travelling between Surrey and New Westminster on SkyTrain Expo Line can expect major service disruptions today due to an ongoing issue.

Trains are currently not operating between Scott Road Staton and Columbia Station, with the gap in service currently being replaced by extra bus service between both stations. Passengers will need to transfer to a bus from SkyTrain to continue their journey.

The disruptions first began just before 8 pm Monday, and TransLink previously called it a “track issue” involving a “stalled train.” Maintenance crews worked overnight to address the issues, but the disruptions are now extending well into the start of service the next day.

TransLink states it is currently unable to comment on the cause of the incident, but photos posted onto social media suggest some damage occurred.

Currently, there is no estimate for when regular service will resume.