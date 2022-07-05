NewsTransportationUrbanized

Construction forces temporary Canada Line track closure in Richmond

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jul 5 2022, 6:48 pm
Construction forces temporary Canada Line track closure in Richmond
Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

TransLink is giving commuters an early heads up about some Canada Line construction that will impact service in Richmond.

To continue construction for the new Capstan Station, which will be located between the existing Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations, TransLink says it needs to temporarily shutdown the track for late-night work.

Starting Sunday, July 10, service between Bridgeport and Richmond–Brighouse will end at 10:30 pm.

However, bus bridges that stop at Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond–Brighouse will be available up to every 10 minutes.

Regular service is expected to resume Thursday, July 14.

“The temporary service changes are necessary to ensure the safety of workers and the public. Crews will be using large cranes to install vertical columns on both sides of the track,” TransLink explains. “The cranes cannot be used safely above the track while trains are in operation.”

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.