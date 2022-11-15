Canada Line service in Richmond to end four hours early for a month

Another round of major scheduled service disruptions on SkyTrain Canada Line within the Richmond segment is just around the corner.

In a bulletin today, TransLink states train service between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will see services end at 9:30 pm on weekdays only — about four hours early — between November 21 and December 22. Weekend operating hours are currently unchanged, and regular service will assume on December 23.

The early closure of service at Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse stations will accommodate another phase of construction work for the new additional Capstan Station.

“The temporary service changes are necessary to ensure the safety of workers and the public, as crews will be using a large crane to continue installing heavy pieces of steel to construct the station platforms. The crane cannot be used safely above the track while trains are in operation,” reads the bulletin.

Just like the previous construction-related scheduled service changes, TransLink will operate extra bus services between the affected stations, running about every 10 minutes.

The public transit authority states Capstan Station remains on track to open in 2023.

Construction officially began on Capstan Station in September 2021 near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations. The new station serves the new Capstan Village neighbourhood, which will have, upon full buildout, 16,000 residents in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walking radius from the station.

The station’s cost is $52 million, with $20 million contributed by TransLink, and $32 million from the City of Richmond’s revenues collected from Capstan Village condominium developers. This is the first development-driven and funded partnership in TransLink’s history.