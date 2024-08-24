Construction progress on the expanded mezzanine level and additional escalators of SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station, as of August 17, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

A major expansion of Brentwood Town Centre Station on SkyTrain Millennium Line is expected to open in Fall 2024.

The mezzanine level between Lougheed Highway and the platform level has been provided with a 6,000 sq ft eastward expansion within the fare-paid zone, behind the fare gates. The expansion of this level is now nearing completion.

This represents one of the largest components of the overall construction project to upgrade Brentwood Town Centre Station, which first began in June 2022. The construction of the lengthened mezzanine deck towards the east side of the station necessitated some temporary lane closures starting last year.

This expanded mezzanine level allows for the installation of two additional escalators at the eastern end of both platforms, enhancing the ingress and egress capacity between the platform and mezzanine levels — providing passengers with more space to move comfortably through the station.

A finishing touch of the mezzanine level improvements will be a new public art piece featuring glass artwork.

Additionally, the number of fare gates on the mezzanine level will be doubled from three to six to improve access and reduce queues.

In January 2024, the project reached the major milestone of the reopening of the station’s entrance on the south side of Lougheed Highway. The south entrance’s metal mesh walls have been replaced with a glass enclosure for better weather protection. As well, an elevator has been added to the south entrance between the street and mezzanine levels.

The north entrance from street level is currently closed until this fall for similar glass enclosure improvements. The station entrance from the main plaza of The Amazing Brentwood Mall remains open to retain station access from the north side of Lougheed Highway.

Other renovation components include lighting upgrades, refurbishing station finishes, additional real-time digital displays for passenger information, and additional CCTV and public announcement speaker equipment.

TransLink statistics indicate Brentwood Town Centre Station saw 3.15 million boardings in 2023, making it the 20th busiest station on SkyTrain’s network of 53 stations. It averages 9,300 boardings per weekday, 8,000 boardings per Saturday, and 6,700 boardings per Sunday/holiday.

The award-winning station was originally designed by Perkins&Will, while Arcadis (IBI Group) was contracted to establish the design for the upgrade project. PCL Constructors Westcoast is the construction contractor for the upgrade.

Ridership at this station is expected to grow significantly from the continued immense residential, retail, and office developments planned for the area in the future — both within The Amazing Brentwood mall property and across the broader Brentwood Town Centre district area.