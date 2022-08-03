size? launched its second Canadian store in Vancouver on July 30.

The renowned sneaker and clothing brand size? just unveiled its outlet in Vancouver on July 30, only its second flagship store in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by size? Canada (@sizeofficialca)

The store is located at 833 Bute Street. The move comes in after size? opened its doors for the first time ever in Canada two weeks ago.

It launched the brand on the corner of Queen and Ossington in Toronto on July 16.

The announcement read: “size? is looking to build Canadian sneaker and streetwear culture up to its full potential, and Toronto is the perfect launchpad.”

size? was born in the UK in 2000 and takes pride in being a niche and sought-after footwear brand. After being in the industry for the last two decades, it has branched out on a global scale.

The retailer, part of the JD Sports Fashion Group, explained its intention behind expanding its venture to Canada on its official website.

“size? is now a global phenomenon with a growing innovative community who are proud to celebrate and support the culture that surrounds the product the brand stands for,” the website reads in part.

size? Vancouver is now open Monday through Sunday between 11 am and 8 pm, so grab your favourite pair any day of the week!