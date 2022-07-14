EventsFashion & BeautyShoppingCurated

Go on a Metro Vancouver thrift store crawl to win prizes this summer

Daniel Chai
Jul 14 2022, 7:11 pm
BC SPCA Thrift Store/Facebook

Treasure hunting at second-hand shops is a popular activity for many and a group of Metro Vancouver thrift stores is teaming up to offer customers an incentive to pop some tags.

The annual Burnaby/New West Thrift Store Crawl is taking place from July 15 to August 15 at six shops across the two cities.

First held in 2018, the thrift store crawl is a great opportunity to learn about the important causes the shops support. Plus you’ll have a chance to win prizes.

Visit any participating store to pick up a stamp card, then visit each shop to get a stamp.

Once your card is complete, drop it off at any location for a chance to win a gift basket or a gift certificate from each thrift store.

So let’s not waste any time! Here is a list of the six thrift stores participating in the Burnaby/New West Thrift Store Crawl and where to find them.

BASES Family Thrift Store

BASES Family Thrift Store/Facebook

BASES raises funds for a variety of programs and activities that support vulnerable children and families in Burnaby and New Westminster schools.

Address: 7825 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-540-0110

Facebook | Instagram

BC SPCA Thrift Store

BC SPCA Thrift Store/Facebook

Each privately-owned and operated BC SPCA Thrift Store helps support the life-saving work of the animal welfare organization.

Address: 708 6th Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-4300

Facebook

Burnaby Hospice Society Thrift Store

Burnaby Hospice Society Thrift Store/Facebook

The thrift store raises funds to support individuals and families going through the end-of-life journey in Burnaby.

Address: 6843 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-520-5082

Facebook | Instagram

RCH Auxiliary New To You Thrift Store

RCH Auxiliary New To You Thrift Store/Facebook

The 100% volunteer-run thrift shop raises funds to support the purchase of much-needed hospital equipment at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Address: 706 6th Avenue, New West
Phone: 604-515-4815

Facebook | Instagram

St. Barnabas Thrift Store

St. Barnabas Thrift Store/Facebook

The thrift store located in the basement of St. Barnabas raises funds for the church’s community outreach programs.

Address: 1010 5th Avenue, New Westminster
Phone: 778-917-8013

Facebook

Treasure Chest Thrift Store

Treasure Chest Thrift Store/Facebook

Proceeds from sales at the Treasure Chest Thrift Store support the Canadian Mental Health Association – Vancouver Fraser Branch’s programs and services.

Address: 435 6th Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-317-3359

Facebook

