La Fraise Rose: Vancouver's first chocolate strawberry store is opening

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 10 2022, 2:19 pm
La Fraise Rose: Vancouver's first chocolate strawberry store is opening
Rendering courtesy La Fraise Rose
Local florist La Fraise Rose, known for its beautifully preserved roses and gorgeous, fresh and dried flowers, is preparing to open something really sweet.

The female-owned and operated brand is aiming to launch Vancouver’s first-ever chocolate strawberry store this summer, the team tells Dished.

This concept is currently setting up shop for its permanent store at 481 West 6th Avenue.

Once it opens, patrons can expect readymade chocolate strawberry — AKA chocoberry — boxes and bouquets for grab-and-go.

The brand tells us that it will still continue to create its signature preserved and fresh floral arrangements for every occasion as well.

The 675 sq ft shop promises to be an elegant “Eden of stunning florals,” and if the renderings are any indication, it’s sure to be quite photo-worthy, in our opinion.

In terms of offerings, there will be delicately decorated chocoberries in different decadent and fruity flavours as well as unique seasonal items up for sale.

La Fraise Rose

This shop is aiming to open in early August. We’ll keep you posted once an opening date is announced.

La Fraise Rose began as a small home-based business in 2021 and now operates one retail location in Richmond Centre.

La Fraise Rose

La Fraise Rose

Address: 481 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

All renderings and photos courtesy La Fraise Rose

