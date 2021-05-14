RCMP asking for public's help to find missing UBC professor

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Sinikka Elliott, a missing UBC professor.

Salt Spring RCMP says that they received a missing person report on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2:15 pm.

“Sinikka Gay Elliott left home to do some errands and has not been seen since,” reads a police statement.

Police and Search and Rescue (SAR) began to search for Elliott. SAR managed to locate Sinikka’s vehicle at approximately 9:30 pm on Juniper Place Road, but she was not with the vehicle.

Elliott is described as 5’3″ tall with a slim build and dark brown short hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, jeans, and brown boots. Police and family say that they’re concerned for Elliott’s wellbeing.

A member of our faculty, Dr. Sinikka Elliott has gone missing on Salt Spring Island. The Salt Spring RCMP are requesting the public’s help to find her. If you have any information about where she might be, please contact: (250) 537-5555https://t.co/TI8JsoGklA — UBC Sociology (@UBCSociology) May 14, 2021

Anyone with information on Elliott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-5555.