Singer Halsey and Canadian partner Avan Jogia could be taking their relationship to the next level after the pair were spotted in New York City with Halsey sporting what may have been an engagement ring.

Pop culture Instagram account Deux Moi shared photos of the pair together in a park, where Halsey could be seen wearing a rock on her ring finger.

Jogia is an actor and director from Vancouver, with recent roles in Orphan Black, Choose Love, and The Exchange. He used to be a Nickelodeon star, appearing in the series Victorious.

Both Halsey and Jogia have shared happy moments from their relationship on social media. In May, Halsey shared a picture dressed up for the Gold House gala alongside Jogia. She’s also shared snaps from vacations and outings they’ve had together.

Jogia shared a shot of the pair dressed up for Halloween in October 2023 and posted a heartfelt Instagram story for Halsey’s birthday in February.

The 29-year-old singer and ex-partner Alev Aydin welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in 2021. Halsey recently shared a photo celebrating Ender’s third birthday.

Could Halsey’s happy new union mean the popular singer spends more time in Vancouver? We’re keeping our eyes peeled.