A look at Toronto's first immersive multi-sensory restobar menu (PHOTOS)

Discover the beauty and bold flavours inspired by the jungle at Toronto’s newest restaurant experience, Selva.

The world’s first immersive, multi-sensory art and restobar is located at 221 Richmond Street West and officially opened its doors on November 3.

From top to bottom, the entire space is coated in artwork of beloved jungle animals and tropical scenery. Clandestinos, the duo behind RendezViews award-winning mural Reflections are also the visionaries behind the new venue design.

The artwork is bright and captivating during the day but comes to life at night with UV-A light illuminating the pieces.

And in theme with the jungle vibe, PAI Toronto’s Chef Nuit Regular, the culinary mastermind behind Selva’s exquisite food offerings, curated the fusion menu using flavours from South American and Thai cuisine.

Here are a few items guests can expect when dining at Selva:

For starters, the menu will feature an array of options such as a sweet coconut ceviche and refreshing scallop ceviche.

They’re both bright and appealing to the eye. Just wait until you take a bite, that’s when you’re in for a delightful ride.

As for mains, the menu includes stuffed shishito peppers, grilled chicken, tomato rice, grilled corn and vegetable stew.

Many items on the menu feature a variety of vegetarian, vegan, and keto-friendly options.

And for dessert, the menu includes banana fritters with coconut sauce and a bold sweet corn and butterfly pea flower gelato.

The offerings come in small and medium plates that are perfect for sharing with your friends and family.

Address: 221 Richmond Street West, Toronto