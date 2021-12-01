Simu Liu came out to cheer on the Raptors in Toronto
The Toronto Raptors flexed their celebrity connections this week, with Canadian actor Simu Liu coming through to check them out.
Liu, who played the title role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi, scored some sweet seats for the Raptors last night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
View this post on Instagram
The fan-favourite Raptor mascot even gifted Liu a custom jersey, which earned a huge ovation from the crowd.
Looks like The Raptor has a new friend in Simu Liu! pic.twitter.com/anSh5ryNCA
— Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) December 1, 2021
“The legend himself, Simu Liu,” the Raptors wrote in their Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
And make no mistake: the Raptors and Liu have been pals for a while, as he’s been a long-time fan of the team.
Back in 2017, following filming a basketball scene for NBC’s Taken, he joked with the team’s Twitter account about getting some action with the team.
Need video of that jumper first
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 1, 2017
While he might not have gotten a shot on the team’s roster, Liu accompanied the team on their bus during the 2019 championship parade and was a frequent spectator during their 2019 championship run.
Well that was a morning. pic.twitter.com/ZZU19jdBuY
— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) June 17, 2019
The Raptors weren’t quite as lucky to have Liu in their presence once again, though. They fell 98-91 to the Grizzlies, their fourth loss in the last five games.