Blondes really do have more fun, according to Canadian actor Simu Liu.

The main star in Shang-Chi went from a bleached ‘do to his natural brown recently, but doesn’t seem too thrilled about it.

“Yeah, sure, the Junos are in May and I want to promote that. But really this post is to commemorate my glorious blonde hair. It’s now been dyed back to black and I already feel less fun,” he said in an Instagram post on March 1.

“End of an era, folks. End of an era.”

He even posted on his story to commemorate the end of the blonde days, showing photos of him with light locks before a pouty, brunette selfie.

Liu seems so sad about his new hair it almost feels wrong to tell him he still looks dashing.

In the comments, some fans asked for him to go even wilder next time, dying his hair blue or purple.

He didn’t respond, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.