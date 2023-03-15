Watch Simu Liu visit three of his favourite Canadian restaurants

Hot off his recent hosting duties at the Junos, which included an Avril Lavigne singing medley, Simu Liu was in a recent video doing another kind of hosting.

Appearing in a Worth It video on YouTube, Liu took the two hosts to three of his favourite restaurants in the Toronto area and tried some of his favourite dishes.

The concept of the series is that each dish is offered at a different price point. The first dish is very affordable, while the last dish is extremely expensive, hence the “worth it” aspect.

First, Liu went to Golden Patty in Kensington (187 Baldwin Street) to try the $2 spicy beef patty.

“If you haven’t had it before, it’s going to change your life,” said Liu. “It’s one of the only places in the city that you can get a great full meal for under five bucks.

“It’s dry and crispy and flaky on the outside in all the best ways and then you open it up and it’s a nice, warm, tender filling,” he added. Liu went on to talk about going to middle school just down the street from Kensington and going here for lunch.

Next, the three of them went to Pai, a very famous Northern Thai restaurant in Toronto (18 Duncan Street).

They ordered the Khao Soi, a $21 golden coconut milk curry dish made with fresh egg noodles, crispy noodles, coriander, green onions, and a choice of protein.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Regular (@paitoronto)

And to finish off the Toronto food tour, Liu took everyone to the Fishman Lobster Clubhouse (4020 Finch Avenue E, Scarborough) for the iconic (and expensive) Lobster Tower.

On the menu, this massive $689 tower, made up of lobster, fries, chilis, lettuce, garlic, King Crab, and more, is described as a “mountain.”

“I’m so excited for you guys,” Liu said to the group.

“This is not my moment. This is the tower’s moment,” he added.

So who was the Worth It winner for everyone?

Steven chose Pai, Andrew chose Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, and Simu chose…

“The one place where I think I take a lot of pleasure in helping other people form core memories as well,” Liu started. “The one place that I can do that… is Fishman Lobster Clubhouse.”

It was a tough decision for all three that took part in the Toronto food journey, so next time you’re in town, you have three spectacular recommendations depending on your budget level.

For the full video check out the link for the About to Eat YouTube video here.