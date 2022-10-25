Canadian man with punctured tire realizes he drove over a 100-ounce silver bar

A punctured tire is nothing to celebrate, but it sure was a happy accident for one Canadian man when he found that his flattened tire was caused by a huge silver bar.

Tommy Sondy of Kingston, Ontario, was driving on Highway 2 on the night of October 17 when his car bounced over a speed bump of fortune.

Sondy told The Kingston Whig-Standard that he knew right away his tire had blown out. Out of curiosity, the driver decided to get out of the car and look for what had caused the puncture.

To his surprise, it was a massive bar of silver — 100 ounces hefty and 99.9% pure.

“I couldn’t believe it did that to my tire. I must have hit it at a weird angle,” said Sondy, who realized it was quite heavy the second he picked it up.

According to current silver prices on SilverGoldBull.ca, one hundred ounces of silver is priced at about $2,653.

But being a law-abiding citizen, Sondy went to Kingston Police a few days later and handed them the silver bar in hopes that it could be reunited with the person who owns it.

“It is kind of odd. I’ve never seen one like that before,” Police Constable Anthony Colangeli, who looked at the bar, told The Kingston Whig-Standard. “It is marked Royal Canadian Mint silver bar. It’s got a serial number on it, so our property room has it.”

Kingston Police might have to open an investigation with the Royal Canadian Mint to look for the rightful owner of the silver bar.

If the owner of the silver bar cannot be found, Colangeli said it could be put up for auction or be returned to Sondy.

However, the driver would much rather see the bar with its true owner.

