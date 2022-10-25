Trio of coworkers plan to keep working together after big lottery win

A trio of coworkers says they plan to keep working together after landing a big windfall in a Lotto Max draw earlier this month.

Kevin Chow, Kevin McInnes, and Don Pham of Edmonton say they didn’t get very much done the day after the October 11 Lotto Max draw.

“Well, I actually had meetings all day, I had to focus,” Pham said while the trio came in to claim the $1 million windfall they took home after exactly matching a set of winning

Maxmillions numbers; 11, 15, 23, 25, 44, 49, and 50.

Chow discovered the group’s win by checking his numbers online and immediately texted the others to let them know about the win, with the trio deciding to keep their win under wraps at work.

“That was a long day,” Chow added.

The group says that while their share of $333,333 a piece isn’t necessarily enough to retire on, they told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) they all plan to keep working together.

“We weren’t going to take a vacation this year, but now we definitely can,” added McInnes.

“I’m probably going to put some of it toward the mortgage and the rest is going into savings – I’m a very responsible adult,” Pham added.

Their winning ticket was purchased from the 7-Eleven at 14110 127th Street North West in

Edmonton a few hours before the draw.

The trio’s ticket was one of 19 that netted winners in Western Canada million-dollar Maxmillions prizes since August.

Three other tickets sold in the region split prizes with other tickets to take home $500,000.

“It’s amazing,” said Chow. “Even walking in here to claim the prize is a wild feeling.”

“I’ve been in a daze,” added McInnes. “You sort of wonder when you’re going to wake up.”