All signs point towards Canucks and Myers agreeing on new contract

There are a lot of hints that the Vancouver Canucks and Tyler Myers should be able to come to an agreement on a new contract.

The 34-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and can hit the open market on July 1 if he wishes. However, all signs point towards the two sides being able to work something out to ensure Myers returns next season.

When asked if he would like to return for next season at the end-of-year exit interviews, the defenceman didn’t mince words.

“I would love to,” said Myers. “What we’ve been able to build here the last year and a half, I think it’s really special to be a part of. It’s an unbelievable city.”

“The fans were quite amazing in the playoffs. It was something special stepping out for every game. I would love to be back.”

While it’s not uncommon to hear players express their desire to return, the interest needs to be mutual for a contract to be made. That seems to be the case in this situation.

“There seems to be some real optimism that they’re going to be able to work out something with Tyler Myers,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts today. “I think he likes it there, and I think they want to keep him, and that usually means there is a way to get it done. We will see.”

It’s well-known that Myers spends a lot of time in Kelowna, the city where he played junior hockey, during the offseason. He seems to love British Columbia.

Myers just finished a five-year contract that carried an average annual value of $6 million. While he was often criticized during his Canucks tenure, the veteran turned his game around this year and delivered his finest season with the team.

The right-shot player finished with 29 points in 77 games, his best total in five seasons. He also played a large role on the team’s improved penalty kill and took on tough matchups in the playoffs. He even earned the coaching staff’s trust enough to play the final seconds of close games.

The frantic final seconds. Tyler Myers has gotten a lot of hate in his career but he denied Nyquist here. What a finish. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/LfLfyxSsak — Brett Lubkiwski (@BrettLubkiwski) May 4, 2024

Any new contract for the player is likely to be worth a fraction of the one that just expired.

While Myers is among the Canucks free agents most likely to be re-signed, there’s still work to be done before that happens.

“They know we want to be there, but I think they have other priorities first,” said Myers’ agent J.P. Barry about Canucks management on today’s Donnie & Dhali show.

The Canucks have just one right-handed defenceman, Noah Juulsen, under contract for next season. Bringing Myers back seems to make a lot of sense and looks to be the preference for all sides involved.