Does a reunion between Canucks and free agent Tyler Toffoli make sense?

There’s a familiar face in the free agent pool that fits the Vancouver Canucks’ needs this summer.

Tyler Toffoli’s contract has expired and he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old has scored at least 20-goals in five straight seasons and broken the 30-goal mark in each of the past two.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said he wanted to add a top-six winger this summer, and Toffoli fits the bill.

The idea of a reunion between the Canucks and Toffoli has picked up a bit of steam in hockey circles as of late. The Fourth Period‘s David Pagnotta put forth the idea of the Canucks as a suitor this summer after they tried to acquire the player earlier this season.

The Canucks already traded for Toffoli once back in 2020, ahead of the trade deadline. He played 10 regular season games with the team that season, registering 10 points before adding another four points in seven playoff games.

The Canadian forward showed impressive chemistry with several of the Canucks top forwards who remain on the team today, most notably Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. He also played on the top power-play unit and was a natural fit.

While the Canucks infamously botched re-signing Toffoli that next summer, they have a chance to make up for that mistake.

His contract this summer is projected at four years with an average annual value of $6 million by hockey consulting firm AFP Analytics. That’s a reasonable deal the Canucks could fit into their books if they’re willing to take a risk on the older winger.

Toffoli is one of many suitable options available in free agency, but he perhaps makes the most sense. His history with the team reduces the number of questions about his fit compared to other players on the market.

If the team does sign Toffoli this summer, it’s sure to be a popular move with the fanbase. Would he be able to recreate that magic we all saw for a moment back in 2020? That remains to be seen.