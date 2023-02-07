A signed Wayne Gretzky jersey valued at $10,000 was among the items stolen during an apparent BC sports store robbery.

A BC RCMP detachment is investigating the break-in at Player’s Choice Sports located on the 400 block of Cawston Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP officers received the report at around 2:10 am on February 7, and when they arrived on the scene, the store owners were already there.

So far, police have deduced that a lone suspect used a hammer to break in through the front window. His alleged hammering work was so loud that it “could have been heard by others in the neighbourhood.”

Kelowna RCMP says that the owners are still compiling a list of all the items that have been stolen, but among them was a white Gretzky Indianapolis Racers hockey Jersey with red and blue trim.

The Racers were a team in the World Hockey Association between 1974 and 1978, best known for being the first professional team to acquire the services of both Gretzky and Mark Messier.

Aside from the stolen signed Gretzky jersey, several boxes of sports memorabilia cards were also taken, valued at around $20,000.

The RCMP is sharing a picture of the suspect in hopes that the public can help identify him.

“A theft like this causes immense financial harm to a small local business in our community, and the RCMP is going to use every investigational tool possible to find and arrest those responsible,” said RCMP in a statement.

Anyone with dash cam footage or any other information is being asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 1-250-762-3300, referencing file number 2023-6904. You can also provide a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.