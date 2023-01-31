Victim chased with pipe after withdrawing money from Metro Vancouver ATM

Police are investigating an incident in Metro Vancouver involving a victim being chased by a man with a pipe after they withdrew funds from an ATM.

The incident took place in downtown New Westminster on January 27.

Officers responded to a 911 call from someone who reported that they were chased down by a male armed with a pipe after withdrawing cash from an ATM in downtown New Westminster.

The suspect was able to escape with the victim’s money. Officers rushed to the scene, but the suspect had gotten away before the police arrived. Thankfully, the victim wasn’t injured.

New Westminster Police Department has released a brief description of the suspect, who is described as a male wearing a yellow jacket and black medical-style facemask during the incident.

Police are also raising awareness around the reality of feeling vulnerable using an ATM.

“This incident is upsetting and understandably, some people feel vulnerable using an ATM,” said New Westminster Police Sergeant Justine Thom.

“If you ever observe suspicious vehicles or people, leave the area and return during regular business hours. The presence of other customers and staff lowers the risk of these personal robberies occurring.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the attack is being asked to call New West Police at 604-525-5411.