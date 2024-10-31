The Toronto Raptors had their fair share of great costumes at their annual Halloween bash. But a former player may be worthy of the top prize.

On Thursday, ex-Raptors forward Pascal Siakam delighted fans with a video reveal of his costume.

With an X post captioned, “What’s cooler than being cool? Happy Halloween,” the 30-year-old dropped a parody of OutKast’s hit song “Hey Ya!,” dressed head-to-toe as André 3000 himself.

With footage from the actual video spliced in, Siakam, who now plays for the Indiana Pacers, paraded around his living room, playing various instruments and lip-syncing along to the 2000s classic. He even rocked André 3000’s signature bob.

Putting it together was no small task either as the Cameroon native played the part of three separate characters. He was able to clone himself in the final frames with the help of some good editing.

Siakam is no stranger to committing to a costume, though. Throughout his eight-season tenure with the Raptors, the beloved power forward has made some creative spooky season choices.

He made a video last year as Wesley Snipes’ character from the 1991 film New Jack City.

Back in 2022, he rocked a spot-on 50 Cent costume, complete with a bulletproof vest.

Then there was the time he went as Olympic track legend Usain Bolt.

Though Siakam is still at the peak of his basketball career, his talent for embodying characters suggests he might have a future on the big screen.