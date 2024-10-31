Leafs Halloween party featured plenty of hilarious costumes

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their annual Halloween party this week and some players went above and beyond with their outfits.

With the WAGs joining in, the night appeared to be brimming with team spirit and some seriously creative looks. From spot-on movie characters to over-the-top outfits, the Buds truly outdid themselves this year.

With that in mind, let’s dive into some of our favourite looks from the night.

Leafs Auston Matthews embraced the dark side with a Darth Vader costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AM (@austonmatthews)

Morgan Rielly and Tessa Virtue cashed in on the popularity of the new Beetlejuice movie, going as Lydia and the franchise’s titular character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17)

Max Domi took advantage of his missing teeth by dressing as a tooth fairy and sleepy boy with his partner, Estelle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estelle Phillips (@estelle_phillips)

David Kampf and his wife Eliska brought the magic with family-themed costumes based on the Harry Potter franchise.

Most of the team’s Swedish players (except William Nylander) followed the Harry Potter theme, dressing as Hogwarts students.

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren also participated in the event before he was traded to San Jose late on Wednesday night.

Of course all the Swedes – Jarnkrok, Holmberg, OEL and their partners, plus Liljegren (RIP) – had a group costume as Hogwarts students, except apparently Willy who seems to be dressed as…himself but wearing a bigger chain? 😅 pic.twitter.com/wUWIvEgOTO — katie (@itsmitchmarney) October 31, 2024

More costumes were on display in the Leafs’ Halloween group photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Maple Leaf Wags🍁 (@wagsoftmleafs)

Standouts included Nick Robertson and his partner as Dwight and Angela from The Office.

Down in the front row, we can see Bobby McMann and his girlfriend Svet in figure skating getups from Blades of Glory (hopefully, Tessa didn’t mind).

Meanwhile, ex-Toronto captain John Tavares and his wife Arynne kept it very simple, going as pumpkins.

Riding high on the spooky spirit, the Leafs will look to instill some fear in their opponents tonight when they take on the Seattle Kraken.