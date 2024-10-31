Plenty of wild costumes on display at Raptors' Halloween bash

The Toronto Raptors went all out for their annual Halloween party this week, showing off an impressive mix of costumes that have fans talking. On Thursday, the team shared highlights from the big night, giving us a glimpse into the players’ creativity and sense of humour.

From spooky to silly, here’s a roundup of the best costumes from the bash.

Shooting guard Gradey Dick was hard to miss, appearing in an oversized green Teletubby suit.

Here’s a shot of him with teammate Ochai Agbaji, who appeared to be donning some kind of Casa Nova getup.

Here’s another snapshot of Dick, pictured alongside Scottie Barnes, who went as a pirate. Barnes donned an eyepatch with his costume, which likely served a practical purpose given his recent orbital fracture.

Either that, or it was a scary foreshadowing of what was to come in Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Austrian centre Jakob Poeltl went as the second-most popular Mario brother, rocking a Luigi costume.

To be fair, he chose the taller of the two siblings.

And speaking of iconic duos, point guards Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead took their friendship to a new level with matching Thing 1 and Thing 2 onesies.

While we’re not certain, Chris Boucher looked to be embracing his inner rapper with what appeared to be a Snoop Dogg costume.

Veteran Garrett Temple kept things simple with a fashionable farmer fit, complete with overalls.

Others opted for spooky costumes, though.

Jonathan Mogbo donned a Jason Voorhees mask. Meanwhile, Ja’Kobe Walter strutted his stuff as a scary clown.

Another shot shows three players in masks from various iconic horror films.

Finally, head coach Darko Rajakovic traded in his usual tracksuit and whistle for a dapper suit inspired by Peaky Blinders.

