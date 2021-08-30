The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating reports of shots fired in a quiet area of South Vancouver that transpired sometime in the early morning on Monday.

Details are still slim on what happened, including whether or not there are any victims.

Caution tape and evidence markers can be seen surrounding a property on 63rd Avenue near Ash and Cambie Street.

VPD were called onto the scene at 2:45 am after multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

As of this afternoon, an entire section of this South Vancouver neighbourhood had been completely shut down with caution tape.

VPD currently have no suspects.

Investigators also do not currently have enough information to attribute this to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

More to come…