What was meant to be a simple Facebook post about cookies on sale at a Real Canadian Superstore location resulted in backlash from customers who were baffled by the reduced price.

Earlier this week, the store, located in Brandon, Manitoba, posted a photo of an employee holding a package of Farmer’s Market cookies on sale for $7.50.

The post was flooded with comments from shoppers who felt that the sale price at the Loblaw-owned chain was still too high for a package of 21 cookies.

“They are gonna sit there until they go to the trash because no one is buying cookies at that price. Go ahead keep raising the prices. Half of us can’t afford it all as it is so more of this is just all gonna go to the garbage from the greed,” said a Facebook commenter.

“What a joke,” remarked another.

“$7.50???” wrote one person in shock. “Are they made of gold??”

Other folks felt that the price of the cookies must have been much cheaper a few years ago.

“And I bet they were only 3.99 a couple of years ago,” said one commenter.

“Holy cow, that’s only twice the price of 5 years ago.”

“Circa 2018 they were $3.99,” claimed one individual.

It seems like these shoppers weren’t wrong in their observations.

We found a post from the same Real Canadian Superstore in 2021 with the same Farmer’s Market cookies on sale.

At that time, the cookies were priced at $5 per pack when bought in groups of two or $6 each.

Still, a much better deal than the current sale price of $7.50 for one package.

Many of the comments in the post were directed at Loblaw for “price gouging” customers.

“This is so sad. What has Canada become,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“I’m disgusted to say I am Canadian. Loblaw is also one of the greediest of them all.”

“Loblaw exploiting the consumer again with artificially high price,” remarked another.

“Loblaw showing their humanitarian side 😂😂😂😂,” wrote one individual sarcastically.

One commentator called the situation a “national shame.”

Loblaw is no stranger to criticism.

The company has come under a constant stream of backlash over the past few years for several reasons, including deciding to end price freezes on NoName products, being accused of price gouging, and seeing its profits soar as Canadians continue to face a cost-of-living crisis.

Most recently, Loblaw was slammed for scrapping its 50% discount on nearly expired items.

It received so much backlash that it ended up reversing its decision.

What are your thoughts on the cost of these cookies? Are customers right to feel outraged by the “sale” price? Let us know in the comments.