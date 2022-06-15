7 places to shop for rave and festival clothing in Vancouver

This summer marks a return to music festivals season in BC after two years of pandemic restrictions, and after so much time off your festival wardrobe might need an update.

With parties like Bass Coast, Shambhala, and FVDED in the Park fast approaching, it’s time to plan your outfit. Sure, you could order something online — but wouldn’t it be better to try on in person to make sure it fits?

Luckily, Vancouver has a few places where you can shop for rave and festival gear and really get a feel for how the items looks. Searching for that perfect ‘fit? Look no further:

This Commercial Drive gem houses tutus, harnesses, bodysuits, and more within its pink stucco walls. What’s more, staff are super helpful and will happily style an outfit for you.

2120 Commercial Drive

This Chinatown spot is part arts and crafts studio, part importer of seriously head-turning pieces. Come here for psychedelic bucket hats, hilarious cat shirts, cool sunglasses, vintage kimonos, and more.

115 East Pender Street

Rising Sun Fashion Gift Shop Ltd.

In addition to selling jewelry and traditional Chinese garments, this small Chinatown shop also has festival-ready clothing. Be warned — the sizing is very small. But if that sounds like you, there are sequined bodysuits, bedazzled bell bottoms, and jewelled bralettes for a reasonable price.

51 East Pender Street

This shop has been selling alternative and handmade clothing since 1993, with many of its pieces designed in-house by owner Sanné Lambert. Looking for a pair of stomping boots? Find them here alongside goggles, corsets, harnesses, faux fur vests, and more.

105-223 West Broadway

Are latex, harnesses, and platform boots part of your vision? Find it all at this East Vancouver fetish, punk, and goth boutique. They’ve closed their Gastown shop, but still offer appointments at their warehouse showroom.

1599 Venables Street.

If bright and loud patterns are more your festival vibe, check out this Yaletown shop for some seriously uplifting matching sets.

1144 Mainland Street

Visit our list of some of East Vancouver’s best thrift shops to see where you might find a cool retro piece for a bargain.