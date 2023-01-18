Vancouver police investigating shooting in Granville Entertainment District

Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim being sent to hospital on Tuesday night in the Granville Entertainment District.

According to VPD, the victim of the shooting was standing on Granville Street near Nelson Street just after 10 pm on Tuesday night when the shooting occurred.

The victim of the shooting is 32 years old, but VPD hasn’t shared any other identifiable information about the victim.

VPD says that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This portion of the Granville Entertainment District where the incident occurred is an area of high pedestrian foot traffic, particularly on weekend evenings. There’s a Blenz Coffee, a Megabite Pizza, and the Belmont Hotel, all in the same intersection.

According to a user on Twitter, the shooting allegedly took place in front of A&W.

@CTVVancouver Man shot in-front of A&W 1000 Block Granville St. Hear say it is a head injury. pic.twitter.com/qKpQ8WOQFP — Anjum Zafree (@AnjumZafree1) January 18, 2023

Anyone who might have more information about the shooting is being asked to call the Vancouver Police Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541.