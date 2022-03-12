One dead in parking lot shooting at North Vancouver Superstore

One man is dead after a shooting in a North Vancouver Superstore parking lot, located at 333 Seymour Boulevard.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on March 11 at around 2:45 pm. When they got to the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Efforts were made to revive the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in and it is now taking control of the investigation in partnership with North Vancouver RCMP.

Based on all evidence currently available, police don’t believe this to be a random attack.

Earlier today, some Twitter users shared some of the details around the shooting.

Please avoid the area around the north Vancouver Superstore. RCMP are responding to reports of shooting in the area. More info to come. #northvan — Jordan Back (@jordanback) March 11, 2022

Another user shared that her father witnessed the shooting.

Reported (by my dad) shooting at the #NorthVan Superstore 😨 pic.twitter.com/imACndj36E — Dara Fontein (@deefontein) March 11, 2022

Police are gathering evidence but are asking that anyone with information call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT, or by email at [email protected]