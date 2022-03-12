NewsCrime

One dead in parking lot shooting at North Vancouver Superstore

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 12 2022, 12:37 am
One dead in parking lot shooting at North Vancouver Superstore
Google Maps

One man is dead after a shooting in a North Vancouver Superstore parking lot, located at 333 Seymour Boulevard.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on March 11 at around 2:45 pm. When they got to the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Efforts were made to revive the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in and it is now taking control of the investigation in partnership with North Vancouver RCMP.

Based on all evidence currently available, police don’t believe this to be a random attack.

Earlier today, some Twitter users shared some of the details around the shooting.

Another user shared that her father witnessed the shooting.

Police are gathering evidence but are asking that anyone with information call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT, or by email at [email protected]

