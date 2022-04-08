A fatal shooting has left one person dead and at least two injured in Niagara Falls’ Clifton Hill area, early Friday morning.

According to Niagara Region Police Service, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Great Canadian Midway in the the tourist-dense Clifton Hill at approximately 12:30 am on Friday.

When they arrived on the scene, they determined that three people had been shot, and one victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are on-scene and investigating in the area of Clifton Hill near the Midway following reports of a shooting. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 8, 2022

Paramedics from the Niagara Emergency Medical Service (NEMS) transported the other two victims to a local hospital immediately. They have now been transferred to out-of-town hospitals for further treatment.

Police say that one of the victims is in critical condition.

An investigation is underway, but here’s what we know so far: A blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4-door pick-up truck was seen speeding out of the area. It had dark tinted windows, a trifold tonneau cover, a moonroof, and has visible damage, missing a door handle and the front license plate, according to NRPS.

The vehicle was last seen travelling west on Lundy’s Lane toward the area of Montrose Road and Highway 420 in Niagara Falls.

Clifton Hill is currently closed to the public — driving or walking. It won’t be open for several hours, as the NRPS Homicide Unit and Forensic Services Unit investigate the shooting and its aftermath.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to public safety.