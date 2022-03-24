Toronto police officer injured after accidentally shooting himself

A Toronto police officer was seriously hurt Thursday after he accidentally fired his own gun.

The officer was near Fairview Mall around 2:45 pm when the gun was accidentally discharged, injuring the officer in the hand and leg.

The officer’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the force told Daily Hive. He is recovering in hospital and is currently in stable condition.

No one else was hurt in the incident, and the Toronto Police Service’s professional standards committee is investigation.