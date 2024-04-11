"Just shoot the puck": Tocchet sends message to Canucks power play

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet wasn’t pleased after his team’s recent 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes. The team only managed to get a single point against a non-playoff opponent and the power play was one of the reasons why.

The Canucks dominated the first period but couldn’t get on the board. They had two power plays in the opening frame but managed a grand total of just two shots over those four minutes. This kept the game close and let the Coyotes hang around long enough to result in the visiting team getting some bounces, leaving the Canucks chasing.

“I mean until those first two [power plays] I thought we were coming, playing fast then all of a sudden those two power plays we’re slow, holding onto pucks,” said Tocchet after the game.

The Canucks fell behind 3-1 before mounting a third-period comeback, aided by a big power-play goal. It came off a quick shot by Elias Pettersson that beat Conor Ingram. There was some traffic provided by J.T. Miller in front of the net.

“Then finally Petey decides to shoot it, it goes in the net,” continued Tocchet after the game. “Maybe there’s a lesson, just shoot the puck and play fast. Pass the puck or move your feet.”

The Canucks tie it with less than 4 minutes left 👀 pic.twitter.com/1d33onDCxr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 11, 2024

The power play has been an issue for the Canucks since the All-Star break. The unit ranks 23rd since that time despite being on a solid stretch over the past few games.

The head coach has been preaching a simpler approach with the man advantage to break the slump.

“When you start setting up and slowing it down it just, the PKs are too good nowadays, there’s too many good PK coaches, you’ve got to move the puck, you’ve got to move your feet to change the angle to make a pass, and then you attack,” said the Canucks head coach. “Most of the goals are three at the net so that’s really what it comes down to.”

The team’s recent win over the Vegas Golden Knights was a great example of what the head coach is looking for. The two power-play goals scored both had plenty of traffic in front of the net.

The first goal came when they put two people in front. Conor Garland put home a rebound to bring his team within one. It was the type of greasy goal that only comes after a shot on net.

100th NHL goal for Conor Garland 🥳 pic.twitter.com/meFSMt7iUq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2024

Later in the first period Quinn Hughes scored on a shot from the point where both Pettersson and Garland were providing traffic in front. The double screen prevented Logan Thompson from ever seeing the puck as the Canucks got a huge goal in a big game.

Captain Hughes evens the score! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/jCFrx7LdOC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2024

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going to have to go to the net and it pays off,” said Tocchet after the game against the Golden Knights.

Special teams are very important in the playoffs and the Canucks will need to have their power play rolling to make a run. The coach is asking for a simpler approach and the results have been there to back it up, now all that’s left is for the players to execute on it.