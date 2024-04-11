The Vancouver Canucks did their best to pull off a comeback but came up just short.

They earned a single point as they fell 4-3 to the Arizona Coyotes in overtime on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena.

This sets up a huge game on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers, who are now just four points back in the Pacific Division title race with two games in hand.

The Canucks stormed back in the third period to tie the game and force overtime, after falling behind 3-1.

Vancouver’s sole goal in the first two periods came when J.T. Miller tied the game at one when he put home a rebound in front of the net. It was the forward’s 400th career Canucks point and his 101st point of the season.

The Coyotes quickly took the lead back less than a minute later on a shot from the point that beat Arturs Silovs.

The Canucks were facing a tough task heading into the third period down by a goal. The Oilers won earlier in the night to come within a few points in the Pacific Division race, adding pressure to make a comeback.

After the Coyotes doubled their lead, what ensued was a parade to the penalty box as the Canucks took three minor infractions in a four-minute span.

Despite sending so much time in the final frame shorthanded, the Canucks managed to claw their way back. They eventually tied the game on an Elias Pettersson power-play goal with less than five minutes remaining in the third period.

This forced an extra five minutes that would decide the winner of this contest.

Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther, who turned 21 years-old today, drew a penalty in overtime on a solo rush to the net.

Despite being down a skater, the Canucks had the best chance during those two minutes as Filip Hronek was awarded a penalty shot. The defenceman was stonewalled by Connor Ingram and the game continued.

The Coyotes ended shortly after, putting an end to any hopes of a multi-goal comeback.

Guenther set a career high with four points. The player who was drafted with the Canucks first-round pick given up in the Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade is already developing a reputation as a Canucks-killer.

On a day where relocation rumours swirled about the Coyotes franchise, the team didn’t let it affect their on-ice play. This may have been the last time an Arizona-based team played an NHL game in Vancouver.

More to come…