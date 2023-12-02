Blue Jays are now the favourites to land Juan Soto: report

While most the talk has been focused on Shohei Ohtani, the Toronto Blue Jays may be close to landing another superstar talent.

In recent days, there have been talks that the Blue Jays are in on San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto. Now, according to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez, they are the favourites to land the 25-year-old.

“SOURCE: Blue Jays intensify talks with Padres for Juan Soto,” Gómez wrote on X. “The Blue Jays now emerge as the favourites to land Soto. The Yankees and Padres negotiations are stalled due to the prospects package the Padres are asking for.”

SOURCE: #BlueJays intensify talks with #Padres for Juan Soto. The #BlueJays now emerge as the favorites to land Soto. The #Yankees and #Padres negotiations are stalled due to the prospects package the #Padres are asking for. pic.twitter.com/ZWGknPrKlZ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 2, 2023



With only one year of team control remaining, it seems as though the Padres have chosen to move Soto ahead of the 2024 season. While the Jays do appear to be the frontrunners right now, one would have to imagine the package they would be forced to give up to land the three-time All Star would be a very significant one. That said, this is a team who desperately needs to get over the hump, and acquiring Soto, even if it was for only a single season, would go a long way in helping them do that.

As mentioned, the Blue Jays are also being considered one of the frontrunners to land Shohei Ohtani. While it remains to be seen on whether or not they land either, it is clear that general manager Ross Atkins is very serious in his hopes of making a big change to improve his team this offseason. Adding either would be absolutely thrilling for Jays fans all across Canada.