Leafs forward Domi had many convinced Ohtani was a Blue Jay

Colton Pankiw
|
Dec 9 2023, 6:22 pm
Dan Hamilton | Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi was no different than all other fans who were convinced the Toronto Blue Jays were signing Shohei Ohtani Friday afternoon.

With several reports yesterday that turned out to be false, it seemed as though Ohtani was indeed on his way to Toronto to sign with the Blue Jays. As it turns out, the flight many were tracking in belief he was on it was actually occupied by Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec and his family.

Another reason some believed the Ohtani rumours to be legitimate came as a result of a tweet from Domi. The 28-year-old sent out a simple, ‘LFG’ accompanied with a gif of George Springer celebrating.


Some believed this tweet indicated that Domi had some insiders knowledge on the Ohtani situation. However, the pesky Leafs forward confirmed today that was far from the case, and he was instead simply getting caught up in the excitement like everyone else.

“I’m no MLB insider,” Domi quipped this morning.


It wasn’t just fans who thought Domi may have had some insight, either. His friends and family also believed that he may have known something few others did. Unfortunately for all Blue Jays fans, that simply wasn’t the case.

While Ohtani didn’t sign with the Blue Jays yesterday, there is still hope that he could in the near future. A decision on his part is expected to be made any day now, and the Blue Jays remain one of the favourites along with the LA Dodgers, LA Angels, and San Francisco Giants. In the mean time, all Blue Jays fans, Domi included, will have to do their best to wait patiently as the Japanese superstar continues to consider his options.

