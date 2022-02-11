WSJ writer roasted for feeling entitled to keep shoes on in people's homes

A Wall Street Journal contributor is facing the music for writing about keeping her shoes on in other people’s homes, even if they don’t want her to do so.

In an op-ed titled, “Here’s Why I’ll Be Keeping My Shoes on in Your Shoeless Home,” self-described humour columnist Kris Freiswick wrote about why she’s entitled to keep her shoes on.

“Why are you assuming that your guests’ shoes are dirtier than your floors?” Freiswick attempts to reason in the post, unaware that a full-blown mass rebuttal was in order for her on Twitter.

The article put off a ton of readers, many of whom are BIPOC and believe that wearing “outside” shoes in the home is unhygienic and often disrespectful to the host. Some also pointed out that the language of the post itself bordered on racist.

People flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with Freiswick’s entitlement. And when I say “express their displeasure,” I mean “roast her a fingerling potato.”

if i ask you to remove your shoes in my home and you refuse because it offends your sensibilities i will personally dropkick you out of the front door like i’m uncle phil and you’re jazzy jeff pic.twitter.com/CvcDVk2T9v — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 10, 2022

This tweet best sums up what was in store for the writer.

I hope this writer and the Wall Street Journal are ready for the entire nonwhite community to absolutely destroy them in the QRTs pic.twitter.com/fbtgb5afhl — Nate Ming (@NateMing) February 10, 2022

[Cue resounding agreement from East Asians, South Asians, South East Asians — the whole lot]

This is seriously an anti-Asian piece… pic.twitter.com/BG7wBA4TZT — Laura ลอร’า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) February 10, 2022

Seriously, just get house slippers if you’re so inclined.

If you don’t wanna take your shoes off in my house, you can stay outside and talk to me through the window 🤗 https://t.co/3pG7lZUGl8 — Ash (@ashindestad) February 10, 2022

Just a gentle reminder. ❤️

if i’m going to extend hospitality to you literally the least you can do is take your nasty shoes off ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lsy5KMKHPx — bettina (@bettinamak) February 10, 2022

The writer may have unknowingly helped establish interracial solidarity, so props for that, I guess.

Black people and Asian people letting you know you’re not coming inside with your shoes on. pic.twitter.com/pW9wvoNgQy — Rebekah Weatherspoon✨ (@RdotSpoon) February 10, 2022

If someone told me they think my floor is too unhygienic to take their shoes off they will be asked to gfto, and then I’ll phone their mom to inform them they were not raised right. pic.twitter.com/Jxuut9djBt — Frankie Huang 黄碧赤🚦 (@ourobororoboruo) February 10, 2022

And ultimately, the writer was banned from hundreds of households.

Here’s why your gross ass isn’t coming into my house. https://t.co/ZPhl5NaI7j — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 10, 2022

