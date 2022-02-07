"Twitter is brain poison": Canadian Olympian hilariously live tweets medal win
Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes isn’t just winning on the ski hill. He’s also winning on Twitter, hilariously live-tweeting his time at the Olympics.
After a historic first-ever medal for Canada in ski jumping, Boyd-Clowes took to Twitter to share his post-win thoughts.
“Twitter is brain poison also I won an Olympic medal today so,” he casually shared on the social media site.
Twitter is brain poison also l won an Olympic medal today so
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022
- You might also like:
- Canada wins first-ever Olympic ski jumping medal in team event
- Cancer survivor Max Parrot documents journey to Olympic gold medal
- Canadian snowboarders Parrot, McMorris win gold and bronze medals at Beijing Olympics
He’s referring to the not-so-casual bronze medal that he won alongside teammates Abigail Strate, Alexandria Loutitt, and Matthew Soukup on Monday morning.
This is sort of true yeah https://t.co/rKaITExXXJ
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022
This isn’t the first time the 30-year-old ski jumper has made the history books. In 2013, the Calgary native became the first Canadian ski jumper to ever fly beyond the 200m mark at a World Cup event in Harrachov, Czech Republic.
This is Boyd-Clowes’ fourth Olympics, which he says “has lowkey triwizard tournament vibes.”
The Olympics has low key triwizard tournament vibes
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022
Here’s more of what has been going through his head after the win and throughout the games.
Winning a medal is like kinda trippy tbh
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022
I gotta go on the television? Ok
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022
Finally I can get online for a sec as a treat
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022
Sup my phone about to die
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022
Sitting on a bus staring off into the breathtaking scenery. Glancing down at my phone to type a single letter of this tweet every few mins
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022
Running around the village waving a hockey stick around when a song from the album born in the USA comes on shuffle… I drop my phone on the ground and slap shot it through the Olympic Rings
— Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022