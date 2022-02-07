"Twitter is brain poison": Canadian Olympian hilariously live tweets medal win

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes isn’t just winning on the ski hill. He’s also winning on Twitter, hilariously live-tweeting his time at the Olympics.

After a historic first-ever medal for Canada in ski jumping, Boyd-Clowes took to Twitter to share his post-win thoughts.

“Twitter is brain poison also I won an Olympic medal today so,” he casually shared on the social media site.

Twitter is brain poison also l won an Olympic medal today so — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022

He’s referring to the not-so-casual bronze medal that he won alongside teammates Abigail Strate, Alexandria Loutitt, and Matthew Soukup on Monday morning.

This is sort of true yeah https://t.co/rKaITExXXJ — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022

This isn’t the first time the 30-year-old ski jumper has made the history books. In 2013, the Calgary native became the first Canadian ski jumper to ever fly beyond the 200m mark at a World Cup event in Harrachov, Czech Republic.

This is Boyd-Clowes’ fourth Olympics, which he says “has lowkey triwizard tournament vibes.”

The Olympics has low key triwizard tournament vibes — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022

Here’s more of what has been going through his head after the win and throughout the games.

Winning a medal is like kinda trippy tbh — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022

I gotta go on the television? Ok — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022

Finally I can get online for a sec as a treat — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022

Sup my phone about to die — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022

Sitting on a bus staring off into the breathtaking scenery. Glancing down at my phone to type a single letter of this tweet every few mins — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) February 7, 2022