"Twitter is brain poison": Canadian Olympian hilariously live tweets medal win

Isabelle Docto
|
Feb 7 2022, 4:50 pm
@teamcanada/Instagram

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes isn’t just winning on the ski hill. He’s also winning on Twitter, hilariously live-tweeting his time at the Olympics.

After a historic first-ever medal for Canada in ski jumping, Boyd-Clowes took to Twitter to share his post-win thoughts.

“Twitter is brain poison also I won an Olympic medal today so,” he casually shared on the social media site.

He’s referring to the not-so-casual bronze medal that he won alongside teammates Abigail Strate, Alexandria Loutitt, and Matthew Soukup on Monday morning.

This isn’t the first time the 30-year-old ski jumper has made the history books. In 2013, the Calgary native became the first Canadian ski jumper to ever fly beyond the 200m mark at a World Cup event in Harrachov, Czech Republic.

This is Boyd-Clowes’ fourth Olympics, which he says “has lowkey triwizard tournament vibes.”

Here’s more of what has been going through his head after the win and throughout the games.

